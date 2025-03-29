'Operation Brahma': Two Indian naval ships on way to Myanmar, field hospital to be deployed

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Intensifying its efforts for aiding relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma', India on Saturday despatched two naval ships to the neighbouring country while an 118-member army field hospital is being deployed to provide immediate medical medical assistance to the injured.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing here also said that two more Indian naval ships would follow under this humanitarian assistance operation.

The first ship carrying 10 tonnes of relief material left in the early hours, while the second one on Saturday afternoon, and they are expected to reach off Yangon on March 31, a senior officer of the Indian Navy said.

The other two ships which will follow them, are stationed at Sri Vijaya Puram under the Andaman and Nicobar Command, he said.

Indian launched 'Operation Brahma' in the early hours of Saturday to offer humanitarian aid and assistance to quake-hit Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in multiple posts on X shared updates about the operation.

"@indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon," he wrote on X in the afternoon.

Jaiswal, in response to a query on the number of aircraft deployed under the operation, said, one aircraft left early morning with two more sorties after that, and two aircraft are part of the field hospital unit that is expected to leave from Agra later on Saturday, he said in the special briefing held in the evening.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement in the evening said the 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set take off to Myanmar shortly along with essential medical equipment and supplies.

"The Airborne Angels Task Force is trained and equipped to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in disaster-affected zones," it said.

As part of the operation, the Indian Army will establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre to provide immediate care to those injured in the calamity. The facility will be capable of handling trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services to support the local healthcare system, which has been severely strained by the disaster, the defence ministry said.

The external affairs minister later in another post on X in the evening, shared an update on the field hospital being deployed.

"#OperationBrahma A 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra. The team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar," the EAM wrote and also shared some photos.

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by a high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other structures.

At least 1,002 people were killed in Myanmar, according to reports. India shares a 1,643-kilometre-long border with Myanmar on the eastern side.

Jaiswal said India's ambassador in Myanmar is currently in the capital Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate the relief efforts, adding that no casualty has been reported so far among the Indian community in Myanmar.

The MEA spokesperson said India has actively been playing the role of "first responder" in such situations during national disasters and natural calamities. He recalled the relief and assistance provided by India last year in the wake of Cyclone Yagi hitting Myanmar, and also underlined that the scale of damage due to the earthquake in that country is "quite extensive".

"Brahma is the God of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand to the Government of Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in the wake of the devastation, this particular name of the operation has a special resonance, a special meaning," the MEA spokesperson said.

The first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material took off at around 3 am this morning from Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad. It reached Yangon at around 8 AM India time, the Indian ambassador was there to receive the relief material, and thereafter, he handed it over to the chief minister of Yangon, he said. These material include tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, gensets, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets.

"Two aircraft with search and rescue personnel and equipment along with canines, one of them have left I understand, and the other is in process of leaving for Nay Pyi Taw... In short, there are 80 NDRF search and rescue team personnel, specialists, along with equipment and a canine squad, is also part of this team," he added.

They are expected to reach Nay Pyi Taw later on Saturday evening, the MEA said. The field hospital team will be landing in Nay Pyi Taw, and from there they will be taken to Mandalay area with the support and coordination of the Government of Myanmar, he said.

"Soon after the tragedy struck Myanmar, our PM conveyed his concerns and expressed that India was ready to provide all support, all possible support to Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar and the Government of Myanmar in this hour of crisis," Jaiswal said.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of India for the loss of lives.

He also conveyed that "we stand in solidarity with the government and the people of Myanmar and that we would do our best to provide relief, rescue and whatever assistance required to deal with this calamity".

On the movement of the four naval ships, Jaiswal said the Indian Navy is in touch with their Myanmarese counterpart for smooth operation.

"Our embassy is very active. They are in touch with Indian community organisations...So far, no casualty has been reported among the Indian nationals, and we are in touch with Indian community organisations for their welfare and safety," he said, adding there is a large Indian diaspora in Myanmar.

Asked about India's message with New Delhi responding swiftly in the wake of the calamity in Myanmar, Jaiswal said India has been the "first responder" to such disasters and calamities in the past and recalled 'Operation Dost' it had launched in 2023 after the devastating quake in Turkiye and Syria.

"It is part of our policy to be the first responder. When we say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we also mean it, and we want to prove it by action. And, we are humbled...to extend support to Myanmar in this situation," he said.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi told reporters during the press conference organised by the external affairs ministry that the next 24-48 hours were "very crucial" for the force to get "gainfully engaged" and for their "active involvement" on the ground.

A senior official of the Army said, the field hospital being deployed had also taken part in 'Operation Dost', and other field hospital units are also on standby for deployment, if required. PTI KND MNK MNK