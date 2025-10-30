Operation Cy-Hunt: 264 held, 383 cyber fraud cases registered across Kerala

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) In a massive state-wide operation against organised cyber-financial crimes, the Kerala police on Thursday arrested 264 people and registered 383 cases under Operation Cy-Hunt, a special drive aimed at nabbing cyber fraudsters and recovering defrauded funds.

The operation, conducted from 6 am across all police station limits, was carried out under the directions of the State Police Chief, with supervision by the Cyber Operations Wing, Range DIGs, and District Police Chiefs.

“Those arrested include individuals who were part of organised cyber financial fraud networks across the country, who illegally gained financial benefits by withdrawing defrauded money using cheques and ATMs, and those who rented out their bank accounts for commission,” police said.

Raids were conducted at 714 locations across Kerala, resulting in the seizure of 88 electronic devices.

Police said account holders whose bank accounts were misused without their knowledge, as well as those who received funds through hawala or similar suspicious transactions, were issued notices and released under supervision pending further probe.

As many as 125 people were issued notice, an officer said.

As part of the operation, police gathered information from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which revealed that 2,683 individuals were suspected of cheque withdrawals, 361 of whom withdrew through ATMs, and 665 used mule accounts (accounts of others).

“Following detailed verification and evidence collection, the suspects were identified,” police said.

Police said all crimes committed by these individuals as part of organised cyber-fraud networks are being examined.

If they are found to be involved in similar cases registered in other states, immediate steps will be taken to complete the arrest procedures within the stipulated time, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH