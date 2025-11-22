'Operation Drishti': Army doctors turn community halls into OTs, perform over 400 eye surgeries

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Turning ramshackled community halls into sterile operation theatres, Army doctors successfully performed more than 400 intricate surgeries in a row to restore vision of people from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whome suffered long-neglected "mature" cataracts.

The advanced four-day surgical eye camp at Command Hospital Northern Command Udhampur, successfully screened a total of 2000 individuals, including serving personnel, dependents, Veer Naris (war widows) and local civilians.

The initial comprehensive screening skilfully conducted by a diverse team of ophthalmologists stationed across the operational area of Jammu and Kashmir, was instrumental in mobilizing patients from remote, far-flung border regions under the leadership of Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma, Commandant Command Hospital Udhampur.

Individuals journeyed from places like Poonch, Jammu, Rajouri, Ramban and Udhampur, overcoming significant geographical barriers to seek care, an army officer said.

He said the pinnacle of the camp's success was the deployment of cutting-edge, specialized ophthalmological equipment, representing the world's current best practice, which facilitated sophisticated cataract, retina and vitreous surgeries.

Among the countless beneficiaries the story of Surinder Singh, a 72-year-old patriarch from Poonch, resonates with a particular, heartbreaking intensity.

Singh was not merely battling blindness for about three years, he was carrying the heavy, indelible scars of loss. He had witnessed the unfolding tragedy in his very neighborhood during 'Operation Sindoor, where the relentless shadow of conflict stole the lives of his neighbors—the vital breadwinners, the pillars of their families.

He transformed his gratitude into action, becoming a tireless champion who used his restored sight and his intimate understanding of grief to personally mobilize those fellow citizens paralyzed by sorrow and hardship, the official said.

Similarly, Abdullah Shafeeq, a retired soldier, 56-year-old from Mendhar in Poonch, proved pivotal in coordinating and facilitating the provision of these specialized ophthalmological facilities to residents impacted by the recent conflict.

The genesis of this impactful medical mission lay in a shared vision of service, conceptualized by the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, following a request from the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Responding swiftly to this call for vital healthcare outreach, the defence minister personally instructed the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, to ensure the immediate and successful conduct of this specialized camp within the operational area of Udhampur.

The critical responsibility for executing and overseeing the camp’s successful completion was entrusted to the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, underscoring the mission's dual purpose -- to provide expert medical care while showcasing the compassionate, human face of the Army.

To guarantee clinical excellence, the Army Chief further directed the highest echelons of military medicine -- DGAFMS Surg Vice Admiral, Aarti Sarin and DGMS Army Lieutenant General, C G Muralidharan -- to meticulously plan and execute the camp's operations.

This advanced surgical camp was led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, a globally recognized and exceptionally renowned ophthalmologist in India.

As the most highly decorated officer of the Army Medical Corps, his exceptional surgical skill is underscored by the fact that he has also had the distinct honor of operating on two serving Presidents of the nation, the official said.

Brigadier Mishra's clinical leadership was paramount during the camp, where his team successfully performed more than 400 intricate surgeries.

This impressive tally included complex procedures for cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal ailments, executed with the invaluable assistance of a highly specialized team of ophthalmologists and dedicated paramedical staff from the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), the official said.

The dedicated ophthalmologists and their teams faced a continuous logistical battle, meticulously transporting and setting up delicate, high-tech surgical equipment across thousands of Kilometer, often converting rudimentary community halls into sterile operating theatres while grappling with inconsistent power and limited sanitation in far-flung areas. PTI TAS NB