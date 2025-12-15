Operation Karavaas: Gujarat cops apprehend 41 convicts who had jumped bail, furlough

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (PTI) In the last 15 days, Gujarat police has nabbed 41 convicts who were sentenced to capital punishment or were serving life sentence for crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, rape and POCSO cases and had jumped bail and furlough, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said on Monday.

The action was taken under 'Operation Karavaas', which was launched on November 26, he added.

Out of these 41 convicts, six were absconding for more than 10 years, nine for more than five years, and three had not returned to jail for over 20 years, Sahay said in a video statement.

"This operation was specifically launched to apprehend dangerous prisoners absconding from various jails across Gujarat who were convicted of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, and offenses under the POCSO Act, and have received sentences like capital punishment or life imprisonment," he said.

"By sending teams across the country and utilising human intelligence and technical surveillance, the police have achieved significant success in locating and apprehending these dangerous prisoners from various states. In addition, during the course of Operation Karavaas, the Gujarat Police also successfully brought back 41 undertrials who were temporarily released from jail but failed to return on time," the DGP said.

It was also found that 25 absconding criminals have died, Sahay added. PTI KA PD BNM