'Operation Kawach': Delhi Police detains over 1,000 people

New Delhi: Delhi Police in a 24-hour long 'Operation Kawach' detained 1,224 people, who were allegedly involved in activities of possessing illegal fire arms, thefts, banned drugs and illegal liquor across the city, an official said on Thursday.

All the units of the Delhi Police, including Crime Branch, Special Cell and the police of 15 districts launched a 24-hour operation, which started from November 12 to 13.

"All the units detained 1,224 people under the operation conducted at 874 locations. We have arrested more than 700 people during the operation," he said.

'Operation Kawach' is an initiative which the Delhi Police takes from time to time to take action against the criminals and drug traffickers in their areas.

It is done by the local police in coordination with the Special Cell and Crime Branch.