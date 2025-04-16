'Operation Kayakalp' plays key role in providing quality basic education facilities across UP

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Schools across Uttar Pradesh have seen major improvements since the launch of ‘Operation Kayakalp’ in 2018, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The scheme launched by the Basic Education Department aims at revamping primary and upper primary schools across the state.

Under this scheme, schools are being transformed on the basis of 19 key infrastructure parameters, including essential facilities such as clean drinking water, functional toilets, boundary walls, safe buildings and proper seating arrangements.

Through this transformation, not only are schools being developed as model educational institutions, but they are also becoming the most exemplary buildings in their respective gram sabhas, the statement said.

According to the Basic Education Department, out of the 19 set parameters for upgrading schools, more than 80 per cent of the work has been successfully completed on 18 of them.

The statement said that 100 per cent targets have been achieved in nine key areas such as clean drinking water, toilets, blackboards and school electrification.

A report by the Basic Education Department highlights that compared to 2018, major progress has been made in school furniture supply -- up from 19 per cent to 65 per cent.

Clean drinking water facilities, which stood at 67 per cent in 2018, have now reached 100% coverage.

The other facilities such as boys’ and girls’ toilets, multi-handwashing units, black/green/whiteboards, school wall painting, ramps with railings, and campus electrification have all achieved full completion, the statement said.

Even tiled toilet construction, which was just 21 per cent in 2018, reached 91 per cent by March 2025, it said.

The report further states that 98 per cent of boundary wall construction with gates and 94 per cent of kitchen renovations have been completed.

No parameter had crossed 82 per cent progress in 2018, but the state government is now moving rapidly to meet all targets, the statement said. PTI ABN AS AS