Operation Kayakalp, Project Alankar transformed govt schools into modern centres: UP govt

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have transformed council and secondary schools across the state, giving them a new identity, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2018, Operation Kayakalp aims to make council schools modern, safe, and fully equipped.

Under this campaign, 97 per cent of basic facilities in schools have been developed. Previously, many schools lacked toilets, water, electricity, and furniture, but they have now been converted into modern institutions with gated boundary walls, tiled toilets, painted premises, and solar lighting, the statement read.

NITI Aayog has recognised Operation Kayakalp as a model initiative for the entire country.

Similarly, the Department of Secondary Education launched Project Alankar, which mapped 2,295 schools across 27 parameters to improve their infrastructure.

To strengthen secondary education, these schools have been upgraded with smart classes, computer labs, Wi-Fi, laboratories, libraries, and modern furniture, the statement said.

Beyond academics, students also benefit from playgrounds, open gyms, multipurpose halls, art and craft rooms, and vocational training facilities. Core infrastructure has been enhanced with principal and staff rooms, boundary walls, office spaces, cycle stands, and drinking water facilities.

Safety and sustainability have been prioritised through the installation of fire safety equipment, CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance, rainwater harvesting, and solar panels.

Together, Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have given government schools in Uttar Pradesh a new identity, turning them into modern, inclusive, and future-ready institutions, the statement read.

The statement noted that village schools have become vibrant and fully equipped centres of the Gram Sabha. With modern facilities, safe campuses, and a welcoming environment, parents' trust in these schools has grown manifold.