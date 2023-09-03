‘Operation posts’ being set up to augment anti-infiltration grid in J-K: DGP

Jammu, Sep 3 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday said ‘operation posts’ are being established in border areas to augment the anti-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh announced the move during his visit to the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to review the security situation amid frequent attempts from across the border to push armed terrorists and smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics.

“Operation posts are being established by police along with Army in the border area to further augment the anti-terror grid and block the evil attempts being made from across the border,” the police chief said.

Singh chaired security review meetings with officers of police and Army at B G Brigade headquarters of the Army at Mendhar in Poonch and at Kalakote in Rajouri, police said in a statement here.

Chairing the security review meetings attended by senior Army and police officers, the DGP took stock of the prevailing security situation of the districts particularly the infiltration attempts, narco trade and drone activities from across the border.

He directed for strengthening the security grid by activating checking points on different routes to keep a vigil on terror activities besides strengthening the area domination plan.

The DGP also emphasised utilising modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movement on the borders and the hinterland to prevent anti-national activities and incidents thereof.

Appreciating the joint efforts of police and other security forces, Singh impressed upon the officers to work in synergy to provide a better security environment to the people, especially in the border villages.

He directed for intensified manhunt against drug peddlers and said the agencies from across the border are using narcotics as a weapon against the local youth.

The DGP said police and other security forces are working shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and hoped that forces would continue their good work with more dedication and coordination to realise the goal of “terror-free” Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the killing of seven members of a particular community by terrorists in Dhangri early this year, Singh said such attempts are made by the anti-nation elements to harm the communal harmony and directed for strict measures to prevent such incidents.

The DGP also directed for strengthening the anti-terror grid by enhancing the human intelligence network besides modern technology.

He applauded the role of local police in recent successes in neutralising terrorists and also appreciated the role of civilians particularly the Village Defence Guards in anti-terror efforts. PTI TAS NB