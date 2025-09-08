Operation Rahat: Army carrying out relief, restoration efforts in flood-hit regions

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Indian Army's Western Command, under 'Operation Rahat', has been conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in the flood-affected regions of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir -- the states where nature's fury has claimed several lives and caused devastation.

During the past fortnight, 82 HADR missions have been executed with the deployment of 59 Army columns, including 17 Engineer Task Forces, leading to the evacuation of more than 6,000 citizens that includes approximately 300 paramilitary force personnel.

Over 13,000 citizens have received medical assistance, including emergency evacuation of critical cases.

Essential supplies having medicines, water and 48 tons of rations, have been delivered to these flood-affected areas via air drops and ground columns, an official statement giving details about HADR operations said on Monday.

Army aviation and Air Force assets comprising of three Advanced Light Helicopters, six MI 17s, six Cheetah helicopters and one Chinook helicopter have flown numerous sorties for more than 250 hours to support relief efforts.

The Army is working in close coordination with civil administration, NDRF, and SDRF to ensure timely relief, restoration of essential services and re-building of infrastructure.

This integrated approach has ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to affected population, reflecting the nation's resilience and unity during crises, the statement said.

A Flood Control and Water Level Monitoring Cell has been established at all headquarters, functioning round-the-clock to monitor water levels across major headworks, including Bhakra Nangal Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, and other critical points.

In the aftermath of recent floods, sustained efforts have been made to restore connectivity to a number of Border Outposts (BOPs) and adjoining areas that had been temporarily cut off.

Dedicated engineer detachments have been deployed across affected regions to undertake urgent tasks critical to restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety of local communities.

Key engineering works include diversion of floodwaters in vulnerable pockets, repair of damaged bridges, restoration of washed-away stretches of road and strengthening of embankments and anti-flood 'bunds' (embankments).

The Army said special attention has been given to areas severely impacted, where rapid restoration of infrastructure was vital for both operational and humanitarian reasons.

Heavy engineering equipment have been mobilized to expedite the process, with teams working round-the-clock to repair breaches and reopen critical lifelines. Presently, an Indian Army team is deployed at Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot to assist in early restoration.

The restoration activities include laying of more than 2 km of optical fiber cable by communication teams, reinstating mobile connectivity in Bhagwati Nagar locality of Jammu on August 27 and enabling smooth coordination of relief measures.

Subsequently, on August 29, Army Engineers successfully constructed a Bailey bridge at Jammu Tawi within 12 hours, restoring a vital lifeline for the city.

Simultaneously, medical camps have been established at multiple locations to provide first aid and to address the injured and critically ill citizens. Also the camps are the nodal centres for ensuring preventive measures against spread of any epidemic. Community kitchens/ langars have been established to facilitate cooked meals for stranded population.

"All these measures, taken in close coordination with civil administration and state agencies, have significantly improved accessibility and facilitated smooth movement of relief material and essential supplies to far-flung and cut-off villages.

"The timely response and coordinated action underscore the commitment of all agencies involved to safeguard lives and property, while ensuring that connectivity, infrastructure, and protective works are quickly restored in flood-affected regions," the statement further said.

On August 30, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, also visited forward areas to review the relief measures.

He interacted with troops engaged in rescue missions and personally assessed distribution mechanisms.

The Army Commander commended the synergy between the Army, civil administration, police, and civil agencies, underscoring that such integrated efforts are vital in overcoming challenges of this magnitude. PTI SUN NB NB