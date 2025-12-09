Operation Sagar Bandhu testament to deep emotional bonds between people of India and SL: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) India on Tuesday said it remains fully committed to continue working with the Sri Lankan authorities as part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu to ensure early recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the wake of the devastation and loss of lives caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a bid to restore connectivity, four modular Bailey bridge systems along with specialised teams from the Indian Army Engineers were airlifted by four IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft for deployment in Sri Lanka between December 3 and December 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"These rapidly-installable bridge structures will enable restoration of critical connectivity links, which would improve access for provision of relief to the landslide and flood-affected areas," the MEA said in a statement.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 as the "first responder" in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) support to the island nation.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu stands as a testament to the deep emotional bonds between the peoples -- and the trusted partnership between the governments -- of India and Sri Lanka," the MEA said.

"India remains fully committed to continue working with the Sri Lankan authorities in the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu to ensure early recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction," the statement said.

Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- India has been standing steadfastly with the people of Sri Lanka in this difficult time, officials said.

Working in close coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, India has been delivering life-saving assistance, essential relief supplies, humanitarian support and critical early-recovery capabilities across Sri Lanka, including in areas that were rendered inaccessible.

"This has been done by swiftly dispatching emergency relief material by air and sea; rapidly deploying several specialised search and rescue units, medical and engineering equipment and teams including BHISHM Cubes and Bailey bridge systems; and setting up an Indian Army field hospital," the MEA said.

The Aarogya Maitri team operated a medical unit for several days by deploying the BHISHM Cubes to provide urgently-needed assistance, besides undertaking on-site training of Sri Lankan Air Force medical officers in Katunayake, enabling further deployment of the BHISHM Cubes to the other affected areas, it said.

"India was the first country to deploy trained disaster responders in Sri Lanka, ensuring that specialised teams reached within the first 24 hours of Cyclone Ditwah, when search and rescue efforts were most needed. Till date, over 450 persons have been rescued and assisted," the MEA said.

The Indian Army field hospital, which has been set up at Mahiyanganaya in Badulla district, treated 3,388 persons till December 8, including performing surgeries.

The field hospital continues to remain deployed, the MEA said.

On December 2, an IAF C-17 Globemaster airlifted the modular Indian Army field hospital -- including ambulances, trauma care units, operation theatres, and 73 medical professionals -- to support urgent medical needs. Five-hundred mobile water purification units were also despatched.

"Within the first three days of Cyclone Ditwah, 53 tonnes of emergency relief material was delivered, and several specialised search and rescue units and medical teams were deployed," the MEA said.

On November 28, 9.5 tonnes of emergency dry rations from Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frigate INS Udayagiri were handed over to the Sri Lanka authorities in Colombo.

On November 29-30, 31.5 tonnes of relief material was sent by three Indian Air Force aircraft -- two C130J and one IL-76 – which included tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, etc.; High-priority medical HADR supplies, including two BHISHM modular trauma cubes, over four tonnes of essential medicines and medical items, an Aarogya Maitri team of trauma specialists and emergency physicians, and two specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of India's elite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also sent to Sri Lanka.

An additional 12 tonnes of essential relief supplies reached Trincomalee aboard INS Sukanya on December 1.

On December 6, the government of India facilitated a sealift by the Indian Navy of 997 tonnes of dry rations and other relief material from the Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lanka.

Three Indian Navy Landing Craft Utility ships, INS L51, INS L54, and INS L57, carried 352 tonnes of relief material from Tuticorin, which reached Colombo on December 7.

INS Gharial carried 645 tonnes of relief material from Chennai, which reached Trincomalee on December 8. PTI KND ARI