Operation Sindoor: 18 BSF personnel get gallantry medal; 2 awarded Vir Chakra posthumously

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Eighteen Border Security Force (BSF) troops have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, including two personnel who were decorated with the Vir Chakra posthumously.

The Vir Chakra, a wartime medal which is third in precedence after the Param Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, has been bestowed on Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham.

The medals for gallantry for the troops, some of whom destroyed enemy surveillance cameras while others neutralised drone attacks, were announced by the Union government on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the 2,290-km-long India-Pakistan International Border (IB), apart from the Line of Control (LoC), under the Army's operational control along the western flank of the country. "This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Op Sindoor.

"The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Under Operation Sindoor undertaken by the three defence forces along with the BSF on the border, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

A unit commanded by under-probation Assistant Commandant Abhishek Srivastav was deployed at the highly sensitive border post at Kharkola in Jammu, only 200 metres from the IB.

On May 10, Srivastav and his troops -- SI Imteyaj, Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh and constables Depeswar Barman, Bhupendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada and Chingakham -- engaged a swarm of Pakistani drones and neutralised them, but one UAV dropped a mortar shell in their bunker.

SI Imteyaj and Constable Chingakham suffered grievous injuries in this blast.

Despite the serious nature of injuries, SI Imteyaj "bravely" continued to retaliate and motivated his troops, his citation said. He was evacuated to Army Hospital, Jammu, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Chingakham, despite his "critical" condition, refused evacuation, choosing to remain beside his post commander (Imteyaj) and continued to fight.

He crawled unaided to the 'morcha' (post) and held his position. He was evacuated to the military Hospital, Jammu, where he succumbed to his injuries, the citation said.

Sub Inspector Vyas Dev, who lost his left leg after a Pakistani mortar shell fell at his border post, and Constable Suddi Rabha were awarded for undertaking a "risk-prone" mission to replenish ammunition to forward-deployed troops during the operation.

Dev's citation said he "suffered life-threatening injuries, but he remained conscious, stabilised himself and bravely engaged in his given task, motivated his fellow soldiers and exhibited tremendous courage".

Rabha stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" with his commander (Dev) and refused to yield despite suffering grievous injuries.

Another unit under Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore, Inspector Devi Lal, Head Constable Sahib Singh and Constable Kanwaraj Singh displayed "exceptional courage" and "operational brilliance" under intense pressure and saved the life of a fellow jawan, "whose life was in peril".

Assistant Sub-Inspector Udai Vir Singh was deployed at the Jabowal border post in Jammu and he destroyed a Pakistani surveillance camera amid "intense" enemy fire at his location.

Despite suffering a life-threatening sharpnel wound to his upper lip, Singh refused evacuation and went on to destroy a Pakistani "heavy machine gun nest (post)", his citation stated.

"His actions ensured uninterrupted domination from the Indian side and inspired fellow troops," it said.

ASI Rajappa BT and constable Manohar Xalxo undertook a "high risk" mission at border post Karotana Khurd in Jammu on May 10 when the said post reported "critical shortage" of automatic grenade launcher ammunition.

While replenishing the ammunition, a mortar shell fell on the magazine and the two suffered grievous injuries, but they ensured completion of their task.

Assistant Commandant Alok Negi, along with two of his troops, executed "relentless and accurate" mortar fire on enemy positions for 48 hours and their "fearless" conduct ensured zero casualties and maintained operational dominance, according to the citation.

The government also announced gallantry medals for other police and central armed police forces personnel, who undertook other operations. This includes 128 for Jammu and Kashmir Police, 20 for the CRPF and 14 for Chhattisgarh Police.