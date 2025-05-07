Operation Sindoor: A K Antony hopes military will wipe out cross-border terror camps

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Defence Minister A K Antony on Tuesday voiced strong support for the Indian Armed Forces' counter-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor', expressing confidence that the armed forces will take all necessary steps to eliminate terror camps operating across the border.

Calling the operation "just the beginning," Antony said he was certain that the Indian military would move decisively to target terror camps located behind positions held by the Pakistan Army along the border.

"It's just the beginning. I am sure the Indian military will take steps to eliminate the terror camps established behind Pakistan Army positions along the border," said Antony, who served as the country's Defence Minister for nearly a decade, hours after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' across the border.

"The government has given them clearance. How and when the operation is executed is the military’s prerogative. They have already initiated the necessary steps," he told reporters here.

Antony reaffirmed his trust in the capabilities of India's armed forces.

"I have full faith in the Indian forces. The beginning is promising, and I believe there will be more anti-terror operations in the days ahead," he added.