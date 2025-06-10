Operation Sindoor answer to those imposing war on country: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that India now responds with strength rather than silence and if someone imposes war on the country, the answer will be in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Lauding 11 years of Modi government at the Centre, he also said these years will be remembered as a "golden period" in the making of a developed and self-reliant India.

Referring to Operation Sindoor that was launched in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he said, "If someone imposes war on us or encourages terrorism, the answer will be surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor".

Criticising the previous governments at the Centre, he said, "Earlier, before 2014, there was a prevailing trend in the country to remain passive on issues like terrorism. The narrative was that India is a nation that only advocates peace no matter the circumstances".

"There was a tendency to chant the mantra of peace even in the face of aggression. That mindset had deeply taken root," he said addressing a gathering on the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre.

"But through the 'new normal' established under the current leadership, that approach has been completely reversed. Now, India responds with strength, not silence." In the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has given India a distinct global identity. His governance is marked by service, good administration and welfare of the poor, he said.

The chief minister said the country has received a leadership that is free from corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.

Under Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a symbol of trust for its 140 crore citizens and regained its honour on the global platform, which he claimed had diminished during the 65 years of Congress and other "unstable" governments, he asserted.

The vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) is now being realised under a strong and decisive leadership, the chief minister said.

He said India’s 140 crore citizens have witnessed the government’s firm commitment to national unity and integrity, as well as its decisive approach towards security and terrorism.

"The 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi's government is being completed at a time when the world has seen India's military strength — most recently demonstrated through Operation Sindoor," he added.

Adityanath said the country's economy has made great strides under Modi's leadership.

"Before 2014, India was marked by instability. The economy was uncertain, and people lacked confidence about the country’s future. From 1947 to 2014, India had only managed to become the world’s 11th largest economy — and even that was fragile," he said.

Now India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy, he said adding this remarkable transformation has taken place when India was celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India overtook the United Kingdom -- the same country that ruled India for nearly 200 years -- in terms of economic strength.

"Now, as we mark 11 successful years of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is on track to surpass Japan and further solidify its position as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Ours is the only major economy that has doubled in size within a single decade," he said.

Noting that development is not just a slogan anymore — it is a visible reality, Adityanath said governance is no longer based on identity or favouritism, but on eligibility.

Every citizen receives the benefits of government schemes without discrimination, he added.

"'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' — these are not just words, but the guiding principles of this government’s policies," he said while also highlighting works undertaken in religious places like Varanasi, Ayodhya Kedarnath, Badrinath dham and Somnath temple. PTI ABN ABN DV DV