Operation Sindoor brought Pak to its knees within two days: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun, May 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday led a 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' here to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and said the Indian armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within two days.

"It was a fitting reply to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 innocent tourists were killed after being asked their religion," Dhami said. Terming Operation Sindoor as an extraordinary act of bravery by the armed forces, Dhami said it sent a clear message to terrorists that it is a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which can destroy them on their own turf. India has once again proved that it is fully capable of taking decisive action against terrorism, he said.

"More than 100 terrorists were killed in the operation. It brought Pakistan to its knees within two days, forcing it to beg for a ceasefire," Dhami said while addressing a gathering at the end of the yatra at Gandhi Park.

Thanking people for participating enthusiastically in the foot march, the chief minister said it shows each citizen of the country stands with the security forces.

He also asked them to celebrate the historic success of Operation Sindoor every year.

The procession began from Shaurya Sthal Cheedbagh and concluded at the Gandhi Park in the heart of the city.

Thousands of people, including ex-servicemen and women, marched with the chief minister holding the tricolour in hand.

Dhami also paid tributes to the martyred soldiers by offering a floral wreath at the Shaurya Sthal before starting the yatra.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and MLAs Khajan Das and Umesh Sharma Kau also participated in the march.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was India's retaliatory strike targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The operation followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, where 25 tourists and a local were killed. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK