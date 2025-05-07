'Operation Sindoor': BRS hails Indian armed forces

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday hailed the armed forces, after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rama Rao in a post on 'X' said: "Saluting the amazing Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan. Wishing them more power and strength in completely eliminating terrorist infrastructure. Jai Hind #Operation Sindoor".

BRS MLC K Kavitha also welcomed India's airstrikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan.

"Bharat Mata ki jai. Jai Hind #Operation Sindoor," she said in her post on 'X'. PTI VVK GDK ADB