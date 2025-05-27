Operation Sindoor: BSF targeted 76 Pak posts, 42 FDLs, destroyed 3 terror launch pads

Jammu: The Border Security Force on Tuesday said it targeted 76 Pakistani border outposts and 42 forward defence locations (FDLs) and destroyed three terrorist launch pads in strong retaliation to unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistani Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier during Operation Sindoor.

The BSF action came after Pakistan launched heavy firing and shelling on 60 Indian posts and 49 forward positions, reportedly providing cover for an attempted infiltration by 40–50 terrorists, officials said.

“Pakistan fired on our 60 border outposts and 49 forward defence locations. In response, we opened fire on 76 of their posts and 42 FDLs,” BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chiterpaul Singh told reporters here.

Singh said a key terror launch pad run by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) near the Sunderbani sector was destroyed. “There is no movement seen from that area now,” he said.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand said intelligence inputs confirmed that multiple launch pads were hit, and there were several fatalities among terrorists and Pakistani Rangers during precision strikes.

“A Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad opposite the ‘chicken neck’ area was neutralised on the night of May 9–10 using a special weapon system,” the IG said, adding three launch pads in Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra were destroyed.

“We are still assessing the total damage in coordination with our partner agencies. Three launch pads and several posts were destroyed. Many Pakistani villages were vacated by Rangers,” he said.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, he said, BSF and Army troops were deployed across sensitive regions including Rajouri and Poonch, while the border force strengthened its forward presence in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua.

"After April 22, Pakistani Rangers reduced their visibility at forward posts, but BSF maintained aggressive field domination. Our troops, including women personnel, stood firm and ready for eventuality,” Anand said.

DIG Indreshwar said that on the night of May 8, BSF's surveillance systems detected the movement of a group of 40–50 terrorists near Sialkot. "We launched a preemptive strike in the Samba region to foil their infiltration attempt," he said.

Describing the Pakistan Rangers’ reaction as “unexpected from soldiers,” the DIG said, “They fled their posts. They were not prepared for such a strong response. But we expect that they will restore their terror infrastructure in the future.”

The IG said a demoralised enemy responded with shelling in the Akhnoor sector the next night, prompting BSF retaliation. “On the night of May 9 and 10, we targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pads and destroyed one just three kilometres from the border.”

DIG Virendra Datta from Sunderbani said the BSF received intelligence about 18–20 terrorists planning infiltration. “We responded with a strategic mortar offensive, surrounding enemy posts. Several Pakistani positions were destroyed,” he said.

The IG also praised BSF women personnel for their courage. “Our women troops had the option to relocate to battalion headquarters, but they chose to remain at forward posts. Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari and other women constables engaged enemy fire with bravery,” the IG said.

The IG confirmed the use of drones by Pakistan for low-altitude attacks. “On the morning of May 10, Pakistan deployed low-flying drones targeting our posts. Our troops engaged them, but one drone dropped its payload on a post, leading to the martyrdom of two BSF personnel and one Army jawan,” he said.

In retaliation, the BSF launched a massive counter-offensive targeting Pakistani bunkers, surveillance equipment and communication towers in the Sialkot region, he said.

“To honour our martyrs, we will name two posts after them. A post in Samba will be named ‘Sindoor’,” the IG said.

On reports of white flags across the border, the IG said, “There has been communication at the DGMO level. No communication was made at the lower level. We are watching their actions closely. Any decision will be based on their future conduct.”

He stressed the importance of agency coordination and said, “All security agencies, BSF, Army, paramilitary, and J&K Police, are working together. Intelligence-sharing is regular and robust.”

The IG highlighted BSF’s legacy of valour. “From the 1965 war to Operation Parakram and Kargil, the BSF has stood at the front. In Operation Sindoor, we inflicted substantial damage on the enemy while protecting our assets and civilians,” he said.

“Our field domination strategy remains aggressive. Even when Pakistan Rangers withdrew, BSF held the line—side by side, men and women, defending the border.”

The Border Security Force inflicted heavy damage on terrorist infrastructure and Pakistani positions along the IB during Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Inspector General said.

"All these valiant tales of bravery are linked to the sacrifices of our soldiers and warriors,” the IG said, noting the BSF's vital role in the Bangladesh war, Kargil and Operation Parakram.

“Now, during Operation Sindoor, we have inflicted substantial damage on the enemy with immense bravery,” he said.