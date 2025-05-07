Operation Sindoor: Chhattisgarh CM, other state leaders hail Indian armed forces

Raipur, May 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other state leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday lauded the Indian armed forces for carrying out 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Sai wrote on X, "Har Har Mahadev, Vande Matram #OperationSindoor." In a separate post in Hindi, Sai dedicated emotional lines to the kin of the deceased in Pahalgam terror attack and said our enemies will always be vanquished if they fight with us.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in a statement said, the way our brave soldiers have destroyed the enemy's intentions is a symbol of our military strength and national resolve.

"In Operation Sindoor, terrorist hideouts on Pakistani soil were targeted and terrorists were killed. This action is not just a counter attack, but a revenge for the tears of those mothers and sisters whose Sindoor (vermilion - which Hindu women put on their head as a symbol of marriage) was wiped out in a brutal Pahalgam terror attack. When their husbands, sons, brothers were riddled with bullets in front of innocent people, the soul of the country cried. 'Operation Sindoor' is the answer to that pain and revenge for that agony," he said.

Deputy CM Arun Sao in a post on 'X' wrote, "The Pak-sponsored terrorists had destroyed 26 "Sindoors" of Indian daughters by asking their religion.

"Today the sons of Maa Bharati have destroyed the major hideouts of the terrorists by launching #OpertaionSindoor. This is the new India, this is Modi's India. They enter the house and kill. Jai Hind' Indian Army. Vande Mataram. #OperationSindoor #PahalgamTerrorAttack," he said.

Former Deputy CM and senior Congress leader T S Singh Deo lauded the action and said it was a proud moment that the country has given a befitting reply in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"With full responsibility, the Indian army and the Indian government, after listening to the voice of the Indians and getting their full support, carried out a surgical strike. A total nine locations were targeted including that of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, and destroyed," he said.

"We are all proud of it. The country has given a befitting reply. If the war escalates, we all countrymen stand united. We stand with the country in every situation," Singh Deo added. PTI TKP NP