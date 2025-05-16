Operation Sindoor: Cong accuses govt of 'double standards', attempting to take 'political mileage'

New Delhi: Accusing the government of adopting "double standards", the Congress said on Friday that on one hand, it is taking the initiative of sending multi-party delegations abroad and on the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly meet only NDA chief Ministers next week to take "political mileage" from Operation Sindoor.

The opposition party's attack on the government came after it asserted that it would definitely be a part of the delegations.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM has called for a meeting of ONLY NDA Chief Ministers on May 25th to take political mileage from Operation Sindoor. But he now wants MPs from all parties to go abroad as a delegation for explaining India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan."

The PM has called for a meeting of ONLY NDA Chief Ministers on May 25th to take political mileage from Operation Sindoor.



But he now wants MPs from all parties to go abroad as a delegation for explaining India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan.



The diplomatic initiative is… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 16, 2025

The diplomatic initiative is badly needed but why these "double standards", he asked.

In an earlier post on the microblogging platform, Ramesh pointed out that the prime minister did not chair two all-party meetings on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

"The Prime Minister has not agreed to call a special session of Parliament that the Indian National Congress has been demanding to demonstrate a collective will and reiterate the resolution passed unanimously by Parliament on February 22, 1994," he said.

The prime minister and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been defaming the Congress continuously even as it has called for unity and solidarity, he added.

"Now suddenly the PM has decided to send multi-party delegations abroad to explain India's stand on terrorism from Pakistan. The Indian National Congress always takes a position in the supreme national interest and never politicises national security issues like the BJP does. Hence, the INC will definitely be a part of these delegations," the Congress general secretary said.

The government will send several all-party delegations to different countries, starting next week, to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the world forum as part of a major diplomatic offensive post Operation Sindoor that was launched in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The MPs of various political parties, including from the opposition, have been sounded out by the government and some parties have also given their go-ahead to the presence of their members for the diplomatic exercise.