Operation Sindoor continues, Pakistani Air Defence System at Lahore destroyed

New Delhi: India’s Operation Sindoor, launched to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, entered a critical phase today as Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised a key Pakistani Air Defence system in Lahore.

The strike, a proportionate response to Pakistan’s recent aggression, underscores India’s resolve to counter threats while maintaining a measured approach to avoid broader escalation.

The operation, which began on May 7, 2025, initially targeted nine terrorist sites in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

During a press briefing on May 7, the Indian Ministry of Defence emphasised that the strikes were focused, non-escalatory, and deliberately spared Pakistani military targets to prevent a wider conflict.

However, on the night of May 7-8, Pakistan escalated tensions by attempting to strike multiple Indian military installations, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems thwarted these attacks, with debris recovered from several sites confirming Pakistan’s intent to target military assets.

In a swift and calibrated retaliation, Indian forces conducted strikes early on May 8, targeting Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems at several locations. A significant outcome of these strikes was the neutralisation of an Air Defence system in Lahore, a major blow to Pakistan’s defensive capabilities in the region.

The Ministry of Defence stated, “The Indian response mirrored the domain and intensity of Pakistan’s actions, ensuring proportionality while sending a clear message that attacks on Indian military targets will not go unanswered.”

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains tense, with Pakistan intensifying unprovoked firing using mortars and heavy-caliber artillery in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

This aggression has claimed 16 civilian lives, including three women and five children, forcing India to respond with targeted mortar and artillery fire to halt the Pakistani offensive.