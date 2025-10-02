'Operation Sindoor' displayed might of Indian armed forces: MP CM

Indore, Oct 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said 'Operation Sindoor' displayed to the world the power of Indian armed forces, and asserted that they were capable of countering any kind of aggression by enemies.

Yadav performed the 'puja' of weapons displayed around a portrait of Goddess Mahakali at the police lines here on the occasion of Vijayadashami as priests chanted Vedic hymns and sang the 'aarti' (song in praise of) Goddess Durga. He also performed 'kanya puja' (worship of girls) on the occasion.

"Our commitment to shakti (power) has been there since ancient times. Keeping this in mind, we have started the tradition of state-sponsored shastra puja programmes across Madhya Pradesh on Vijayadashami," Yadav said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our armed forces showcased India's might before the world via 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The Indian armed forces executed this operation in a very short time and taught a lesson to the neighbouring country (Pakistan)," the CM added.

Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio, said the state government was moving ahead with phase-wise recruitment of more than 20,000 police personnel and setting up police bands in almost every district.

He extended greetings to the people on the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), describing it as an organisation that had been spreading patriotism among the masses even before India got Independence.

"The RSS connects farmers, students, scientists and political workers with India's sanatan culture," Yadav said.

At another programme, Yadav formally launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot 'Safe Clicks', developed by the Indore police to create awareness among people against cyber crimes.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the seventh state in the country to introduce such a chatbot. Indore police have been at the forefront of this innovation in the state," Yadav added. PTI HWP LAL NP