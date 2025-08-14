Operation Sindoor emerged as balanced military response: Rajnath

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Operation Sindoor emerged as a balanced military response amid the asymmetric warfare being witnessed globally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

In a message to the armed forces personnel on the eve of 79th Independence Day, Singh said the operation was a sign of "new art" of warfare, technological advancements as well as India's self-reliance in the defence sector.

"India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, it uses modern tech, accurate intelligence and smart strategies," he said.

"No matter how deep are the roots of terrorism, its destruction will be ensured." The defence minister said India is a tolerant nation, but when it comes to its safety and dignity, the entire country is united and faces every challenge "boldly".

He asserted that India successfully utilised cutting-edge apparatus such as drone war, layered air defence, electronic warfare and network-centric operation, and proved that it is no longer dependent on foreign technology.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Operation Sindoor is not only a proof of India's military prowess, but a symbol of the country's rapidly increasing self-reliance in the defence sector.

The operation has taken India's military self-reliance to a greater height, he underlined.

Singh emphasised that the balanced strategy of Operation Sindoor can be gauged from the fact that, within a few minutes, nine terror training camps, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were destroyed by precise missile attacks.

He added that the Indian armed forces neither crossed the Line of Control nor violated the international border, yet managed to give a crushing blow to the terror infrastructure hidden within the "enemy's" territory.

Singh described India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack as a sign of the new art of warfare, wherein India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, but is using modern technology, accurate intelligence and smart military strategies.

"It was a clear message from India that we are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we unite and face every challenge boldly." "Operation Sindoor is a part of India's new policy, a clear message that no matter how deep the roots of terrorism are, its complete destruction will be ensured," he added.

"This operation will continue until the goal of complete destruction of terrorism is achieved," Singh said. PTI MPB ZMN