Operation Sindoor: Experience proved 'litmus test' for Agniveers

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Many Agniveers were also part of the Indian military units, including air defence, which played a critical role during the recent four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the significant experience earned in the line of duty proving a "litmus test" for them, people familiar with the matter said.

However, only limited number of Agniveers are presently there in the military units and, therefore, they are working under the supervision of their mentors, they said.

India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor with precision strikes early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side. The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strikes several military facilities.

During the four-day intense military confrontation, the Indian armed forces intercepted and neutralised swarms of Pakistani drones to push back aerial incursions, with the air defence system playing a critical role in thwarting the attacks.

Many Agniveers were also part of artillery and infantry units, and also were parts of teams that manned the air defence systems, said people familiar with the matter.

The experience earned in the line of duty thus proving a "litmus test" for them, they said.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping all military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy pay homage to the unwavering courage of #Braveheart Agniveer Murlinaik who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during OPERATION SINDOOR. His indomitable valour will forever be etched in our hearts. The Indian Army stands resolutely with his family in this hour of grief," the Indian Army had said in a post on X on May 20. PTI KND AS AS