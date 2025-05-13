Operation Sindoor gave message that India won't tolerate terrorism: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday said that through Operation Sindoor, India has given a message that it will not compromise on its zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

Speaking during the 'Tiranga Yatra' foot march taken out to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, he also said that this military operation has awakened the spirit of nationalism.

The CM took part in the foot march that started from Vadaj area in the city and ended at Subhash Chandra Bose statue at the RTO circle, covering a distance of nearly 1.5 kilometres.

In his address at Vadaj, Patel congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, a government release said.

The yatra was organised by the BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and various non-government organisations, it said.

"Operation Sindoor was the reflection of the sentiments of crores of Indians. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to terrorists through Operation Sindoor. This is a resounding success in India's fight against terrorism," CM Patel said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has conveyed to the world that we will not compromise on our policy of having zero tolerance against terrorism," he added.

The Indian armed forces have taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting and destroying Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in their own territory, he said.

"The entire world is in awe of the Indian Army and Air Force' capabilities and bravery. This military operation has awakened the spirit of nationalism. PM Modi always says that the tricolour unites the people of the country. This yatra is an attempt to boost the morale of our armed forces," the CM said. PTI PJT NP