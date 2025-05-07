Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces share details of airstrikes on terror camps in Pak

New Delhi: In a resolute response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the codename Operation Sindoor.

The operation, executed in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted camps linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for multiple attacks in the region.

Addressing a special media briefing in Delhi, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, provided detailed insights into the operation, underscoring India’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the backbone of terrorism.

Colonel Qureshi, a senior officer from the Corps of Signals, opened the briefing with a clear outline of the operation’s objectives. “I would like to inform you that the first target in PoJK was the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, located 30 kilometers away from the Line of Control,” she stated. “This was a Lashkar-e-Taiba training center. The terrorists involved in the attacks on October 20, 2024, in Sonamarg, October 24, 2024, in Gulmarg, and April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, had received training from here.”

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including tourists, was the tipping point that prompted Operation Sindoor.

The strike in the scenic Baisaran valley involved coordinated attacks at three separate locations, with five people killed at one spot, two in an open field, and others near a fencing structure, as per police sources.

The brutality of the attack, coupled with its links to earlier incidents in Sonamarg and Gulmarg, necessitated a decisive response.

Colonel Qureshi emphasised that the operation was launched to deliver justice to the victims and to prevent further loss of life due to cross-border terrorism.

The Indian government described the strikes as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature,” ensuring that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

According to official statements, the operation hit nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK, targeting outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The government’s statement highlighted the heavy toll of terrorism in the region, noting that over 350 Indian civilians have succumbed to cross-border attacks in the past decade, with 800 injured and more than 600 security personnel losing their lives.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based Salafi terrorist group founded in the 1980s, has long been a thorn in India’s side. Designated a terrorist organization by the United Nations, the United States, India, and several other countries, LeT has been responsible for numerous high-profile attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

The group’s stated objective is to merge Kashmir with Pakistan, and it has historically operated training camps in regions like Muzaffarabad, often with alleged support from elements within Pakistan.

Colonel Qureshi’s briefing confirmed that the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad was a key training hub for LeT operatives involved in the recent spate of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Historical records, including a 2004 study titled Islamist Networks, estimate that LeT trained up to 500 terrorists per month in the region during its peak. The group’s operations in PoK have been facilitated by its proximity to the Line of Control, allowing for the infiltration of trained terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Security agencies have also linked the Pahalgam attack to LeT’s long-standing module in the Kashmir Valley, which includes foreign terrorists, local terrorists, and overground workers.

The operation was reportedly overseen by LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

One of the key suspects, Hashim Musa, is believed to have played a significant role in the massacre, while another LeT operative, Junaid Ahmed Bhatt, was neutralized in an encounter in Dachigam in December 2024 following the Sonamarg attack.

A milestone for women in the Indian armed forces

The media briefing itself marked a significant moment for the Indian Armed Forces, as it was jointly conducted by two senior women officers: Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Their involvement highlights the increasing role of women in India’s defense establishment, serving as an inspiration for future generations.

Colonel Qureshi, known for her strategic acumen, has been a trailblazer in the Corps of Signals, while Wing Commander Singh has made notable contributions to the Indian Air Force. Their presence at the briefing underscored the professionalism and inclusivity of the armed forces, sending a powerful message about India’s resolve in combating terrorism.

As the nation mourns the lives lost in Pahalgam and other attacks, the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces and the leadership of officers like Colonel Sophia Qureshi offer hope for a safer future.

The government vowed to remain vigilant, ensuring that the sacrifices of its citizens and security personnel are not in vain.