Operation Sindoor: Indian forces hit where it hurts, says MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, referring to 'Operation Sindoor' said Indian forces hit where it hurts (the enemy).

In a post on 'X' he said "Operation Sindoor - precise, ruthless, & unforgiving. When India strikes, it’s swift and sure. Our forces hit where it hurts. Pahalgam martyrs avenged. Mess with India, pay the price. Proud of our bravehearts! Mera Bharat Mahaan.” Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy in a post said "Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Har Har Mahadev Jai Hind".

BRS leader K Kavitha said “Bharat Mata ki jai. Jai Hind” in her post.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PTI GDK VVK ADB