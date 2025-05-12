Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy: PM Modi’s address to the nation

New Delhi: In his address to the nation at 8 p.m. on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor is not merely a one-time military operation but India’s new policy against terrorism.

He added that Pakistan can no longer hide behind its nuclear-power status while continuing to support terrorism.

“Going forward, India will not distinguish between terrorist handlers and the Pakistani government, because the world has witnessed their nexus at a terrorist’s funeral,” he said.

Asserting that India will not tolerate any “nuclear blackmail,” Modi noted that operations against Pakistan have merely been kept in abeyance and that future action will depend on Pakistan’s behaviour.

In his first address after Operation Sindoor, he recalled that while Pakistan pleaded with India to halt the military offensive, New Delhi agreed to consider it only after Pakistan promised to end its misadventure.

The Prime Minister termed the Pahalgam attack the “most barbaric face of terrorism,” saying it caused him personal pain but that the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing “sindoor” from the foreheads of Indian women.

He added that Operation Sindoor was not just a name but a demonstration of India’s resolve in action, during which more than 100 dreaded terrorists were neutralised.

