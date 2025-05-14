Operation Sindoor showcases rise of aatmanirbhar defence tech: Govt

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor emerged as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare that increasingly targets both unarmed civilians and military personnel, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025 served as a grim reminder of this shift. India’s response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

Beyond tactical execution, the defining feature of Operation Sindoor was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence. From drone warfare and layered air defence to electronic warfare, the operation marked a milestone in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.

Air defence capabilities: Tech as the first line of protection

On the night of 7–8 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India—including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj—using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems.

India’s air defence setup includes radars, control centres, artillery, and both aircraft- and ground-based missiles. On the morning of May 8, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Pakistani air defence radars and systems. One air defence system at Lahore was neutralised.

As part of Operation Sindoor, India deployed battle-proven systems such as the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD (Low-Level Air Defence) guns, alongside indigenous systems like Akash. The Akash Weapon System, a short-range surface-to-air missile, demonstrated stellar performance. It can engage multiple targets in group or autonomous mode and features built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM). The entire system is mounted on mobile platforms.

Air defence assets from the Army, Navy, and primarily the Air Force worked in synergy to create an impenetrable shield.

The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force integrated these elements to deliver net-centric operational capabilities crucial to modern warfare.

Offensive actions with pinpoint accuracy

India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases—Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan—with surgical precision. Loitering munitions, also known as “suicide” or “kamikaze” drones, were used to devastating effect, locating and destroying high-value targets including enemy radar and missile systems.

All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets. This was made possible by India’s advanced surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. Modern indigenous technologies—ranging from long-range drones to guided munitions—enhanced the effectiveness and precision of these strikes. The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.

Evidence of neutralised threats

Operation Sindoor yielded concrete evidence of hostile technologies that were neutralised:

Debris of PL-15 missiles (Chinese origin) Turkish-origin UAVs labelled "Yiha" or "YEEHAW" Long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones

These recoveries demonstrate that despite Pakistan’s use of advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India’s indigenous air defence and electronic warfare systems remained superior.

Multi-layered defence strategy

On May 12, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Military Operations, highlighted the effective use of a mix of legacy and modern systems. Since the strikes were conducted without crossing the LoC or international boundary, a Pakistani response was expected from across the border.

India’s defensive strategy involved a combination of:

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems

Electronic Warfare assets

Air Defence Weapons from both Army and Air Force

Defensive layers from the International Boundary inward included:

Counter-UAS systems

Shoulder-fired weapons

Legacy Air Defence weapons d) Modern Air Defence systems

This defence setup prevented the Pakistan Air Force from hitting Indian airfields and logistic infrastructure during the night of May 9–10. Developed through sustained government investment over the last decade, these systems ensured civilian and military infrastructure remained unaffected.

ISRO’s support in national security

At an event on May 11, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan revealed that at least 10 satellites are continuously operating round the clock for strategic purposes. These satellites monitor the entire Northern region and India’s 7,000 km seashore. He stated that satellite and drone technologies are indispensable for national security.

The business of drone power: A rising indigenous industry

The Drone Federation of India (DFI), representing over 550 drone companies and 5,500 drone pilots, envisions making India a global drone hub by 2030. DFI promotes Indian drone design, development, manufacturing, adoption, and export. It facilitates ease of doing business and supports drone tech adoption through initiatives like the Bharat Drone Mahotsav.

Key contributors in the drone sector include:

Alpha Design Technologies (Bengaluru): Collaborated with Israel’s Elbit Systems to build SkyStriker

Tata Advanced Systems: Provides integrated solutions in Defence & Security

Paras Defence & Space Technologies: Known for Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) capabilities

IG Drones: Offers drone manufacturing, R&D, and services including surveying, mapping, and inspection

The Indian drone market is expected to reach $11 billion by 2030, accounting for 12.2% of the global market.

Drones at the core of defence innovation

India’s success in integrating drones into military doctrine is rooted in sustained domestic R&D and policy reforms. Since 2021, a ban on imported drones and the launch of a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has accelerated innovation. The scheme, launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in September 2021, allocated Rs 120 crore in incentives over three financial years (FY 2021–22 to FY 2023–24). India is also advancing towards autonomous drones with AI-based decision-making.

Defence manufacturing and export growth

India’s defence exports reached a record Rs 24,000 crore in FY 2024–25. The goal is to increase this figure to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029 and become the world’s largest defence exporter by 2047.

Driven by the Make in India initiative, India has emerged as a major defence manufacturing hub. Indigenous production reached Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023–24, while exports rose 34 times since 2013–14.

Notable advancements include:

Dhanush Artillery Gun System

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas

Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH)

Akash Missile System

Naval platforms including indigenous aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, and patrol vessels

Support mechanisms include iDEX innovation drives, the SRIJAN initiative, and two Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Major procurements such as the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and the ATAGS approval underscore the shift towards indigenous capabilities.