Operation Sindoor 'just an arrow in the quiver', demonstrated our indigenous weapon power: PM

Karakat (Bihar)/Kanpur, May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Friday likened terrorism to a serpent to issue a stern warning that terror will be dragged out of its hole and trampled if it tries to raise its hood again. Hours later, he also said Operation Sindoor was "just an arrow in the quiver" of India and was not over yet.

Addressing rallies in Bihar's Karakat and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said India demonstrated the power of its indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor which made "Pakistan plead to stop the war".

He also asserted that the Indian armed forces have reduced to rubble the hideouts of those who had masterminded the Pahalgam attack, sitting in Pakistan.

In Karakat, Modi said the enemy must realise that Operation Sindoor was "just an arrow in our quiver. The war on terror is neither over nor has it come to a halt".

"If terror tries to raise its hood again, it will be dragged out of its hole and trampled," he added.

He also said the "power of sindoor (vermilion) worn by India's daughters was witnessed by Pakistan and the entire world. Terrorists used to feel secure under the protection of the Pakistani army. But we brought them to their knees. We also destroyed Pakistan's airbases and their military establishments. This is new India (Naya Bharat), and its power is there for all to behold".

In his speech, he made a mention of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, a resident of Saran district, who died fighting for the country in Jammu and Kashmir, and likened his sacrifice to the valour of Veer Kunwar Singh, the legendary king of Jagdishpur in Bihar who is considered one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857.

From Bihar, Modi went to Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed a rally in Kanpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for some development projects and said he was to attend the programme on April 24 but had to cancel it due to the Pahalgam terror attack two days prior.

As many as 26 people, including Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi, died in the dastardly attack at the verdant meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam.

In retaliatory action, India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir two weeks later, which triggered a four-day military standoff with the neighbouring country.

Modi began his speech by referring to the Pahalgam massacre and said, "Kanpur's son Shubham Dwivedi also became a victim of that barbarity." "We all can feel the pain, suffering and anger of our daughter Aishanya (Shubham's widow). The world witnessed the same anger of our sisters and daughters in the form of Operation Sindoor." "Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It showed the world power of indigenous weapons and Make in India. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside. Indian weapons, Brahmos missiles entered enemy territory and wreaked havoc," Modi told the rally.

He said the heroics of the Indian armed forces forced the Pakistani Army to "plead to stop the war" and asserted that India would no longer be intimidated by the threat of the nuclear bomb nor would it make a decision on that basis.

Saluting the bravery of the armed forces' personnel, the prime minister reiterated India's uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"The enemy, which was pleading during Operation Sindoor, should not be under any illusion, Operation Sindoor has not ended yet," Modi said and added that Pakistan's ploy of state and non-state actors was not going to work anymore.

Laying out India's three principles in the fight against terror, Modi said, "First, India will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack with the timing, manner, and the condition of the reply to be decided by our armies themselves." "Second, India will no longer be scared of the threat of atom bombs nor would it make a decision on that basis. And third, India will see the masters of terror and the government patronising terror in the same light." Highlighting India's growing defence capabilities, the prime minister said, "Our Indian weapons, the BrahMos missile entered the enemy's territory and wreaked havoc. They blasted wherever they targeted. We have got this power from the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat." PTI PKD NAC CDN NAV TEAM ZMN