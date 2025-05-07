'Operation Sindoor': KCR hails Indian Army, calls for end to terrorism

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday hailed the armed forces and stressed that terrorism must be rooted out after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rao, also known as KCR, in a post on ‘X’ said: “As an Indian, I am proud of the military prowess demonstrated by the Indian Army. I pray that the Indian Army, which has fought valiantly, continues to have the strength and capability to protect our country with unmatched vigilance.” He said terrorism and fanaticism, in any form and in any country only cause harm and bring no benefit to humanity.

"Terrorism must end", he said.

Peace and harmony will prevail only if all positive-minded nations unite to eliminate terrorism, KCR said.

In a post on 'X', BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said: "Saluting the amazing Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan. Wishing them more power and strength in completely eliminating terrorist infrastructure. Jai Hind #Operation Sindoor".

BRS MLC K Kavitha also welcomed India's airstrikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan.

"Bharat Mata ki jai. Jai Hind #Operation Sindoor," she said in her post on 'X'. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH