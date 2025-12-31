Operation Sindoor, labour reforms highlight of Union govt's calendar for 2026

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) From the success of Operation Sindoor to initiatives taken in the farm and the service sector, the government's calendar for 2026 seeks to highlight India's transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister L Murugan said on Wednesday.

Murugan, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, released the Government of India calendar with the theme "Bharat@2026: Sewa, Sushasan and Samriddhi" (Service, Good Governance and Inclusive Prosperity).

The calendar captures the spirit of national confidence rooted in people-centric governance, strengthened service delivery and reforms that are designed to simplify processes and enhance trust between citizens and the State, Murugan said.

"The calendar is not merely an annual publication of dates and months but a medium that reflects India's journey of transformation, highlights the priorities of governance and renews the collective resolve towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Murugan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said the design of the calendar is very carefully curated, and it really spells out the priorities of the government and evolved as its communication instrument.

Jaju said the calendar spells out the priority of the government and has evolved into a powerful communication instrument reflecting the nation's priorities and values.

The calendar 2026 features 12 thematic monthly sheets depicting key pillars of national progress and reflecting the spirit of a changing India.

These include Atmanirbharta se Atmavishwas (January), which highlights self-reliance across sectors; Samriddh Kisan, Samriddh Bharat (February), underscoring the central role of farmers; Nari Shakti for New India (March), which celebrates women as architects of a modern India; and Saralikaran se Sashaktikaran (April), focusing on simplification and governance reforms.

The themes also include Veerta se Vijay Tak: Operation Sindoor (May) honouring the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces; Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (June) and Vanchiton ka Samman (July), emphasising wellbeing and dignity for the most vulnerable.

The themes of Yuva Shakti, Rashtra Shakti (August) and Gati, Shakti, Pragati (September) capture the energy of youth and the expansion of physical and digital infrastructure; while Parampara se Pragati Tak (October) and Sabka Saath, Sabka Samman (November) reaffirm India's civilisational values and inclusive progress.

The Vishva Bandhu Bharat theme for December highlights India's role as a responsible and trusted global partner.

Kanchan Prasad, Director General, Central Bureau of Commission, said the calendar is published in 13 Indian languages and mirrors the government's vision of connecting with citizens from every linguistic and cultural background. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS