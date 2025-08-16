Operation Sindoor makes way to Mathura Janmashtami celebration

Mathura: Operation Sindoor made its way to the Janmashtami celebration here, with the idol of Lord Krishna being placed in a 'sindoor' bungalow at the Keshavdev temple here.

Priests say this is the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

According to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust secretary Kapil Sharma, Operation Sindoor gave people a glimpse of Krishna with the Sudarshan Chakra.

"Therefore, the full incarnation Lord Shri Krishna will also sit in the 'Sindoor' bungalow and give darshan," Sharma said.

He said Thakurji, as is Krishna also called, will preside in the Bhagwat Bhawan built on a high mound at Katra Keshavdev, a part of the temple.

"Thakurji will give darshan in the silver-plated sanctum sanctorum in the 'Sindoor pushp' bungalow wearing a 'Meghadhenu' dress," Sharma said.

The temple official said the devotees will be able to enter the temple premises from 5.30 am to 1.30 pm for the Janmabhishek Darshan.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, member of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said the entire temple has been decked up, with its sanctum sanctorum, famous as Kansa's prison, filigreed with 221 kg of silver.

At Vrindavan's Radha Raman temple, Janmashtami is celebrated in the morning.

Dinesh Chandra Goswami, Sewayat of Sri Radha Raman temple in Vrindavan, said, "The morning Janamasthami celebration is in line with the appearance of Lord Radha Ramanji, which happens at the same time. Why wake up a child at night?" A special 'gurh' (jaggery) and til (sesame seeds) prasad is offered to the God, as part of a ritual. Later, the 'chhappan bhog' is offered to the deity, he said.

Munish Sharma and Umesh Saraswat, managers of Thakur Bankebihari Temple of Vrindavan, said, according to instructions of the high court, only 500 devotees will be allowed to be present in the temple premises during Mangala Aarti on Sunday morning.

"So that there is no situation of pressure or stampede and the accident in 2022 is not repeated," one of them said.