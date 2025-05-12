Operation Sindoor new normal in counter-terrorism measures: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Operation Sindoor is not just a name but India's latest policy against terror as it has set a new standard, a "new normal" in counter-terrorism measures, Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday.

In his first address to the nation post military action against Pakistan, the prime minister said a new line has been drawn with Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor was not just a name. Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach. The operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures," he said.

"Today, every terrorist knows the consequences of wiping the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters and daughters. Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. Terrorists dared to wipe the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters, that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror," Modi said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 to destroy nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The two countries on Saturday announced arriving at an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

According to sources, it was Modi who picked the evocative term, "Operation Sindoor", to code-name the Indian armed forces' strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK.

With terrorists in Pahalgam gunning down the 26 people, all men and mostly tourists, and the devastated wives of several of the victims becoming the face of the tragedy, the name "Operation Sindoor" was considered appropriate for the retaliatory exercise, the sources noted.

"Sindoor" (vermilion) is associated with married Hindu women in Indian tradition.

The picture of a distraught Himanshi Narwal sitting beside the body of her husband -- Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal -- in the Baisaran meadow, near the popular south Kashmir tourist town of Pahalgam, became the defining image of the tragedy, which sparked nationwide outrage and a demand for action against the terrorists and their handlers. The couple got married less than a week before the terror strike and was on honeymoon in Kashmir.

Dinesh Mirania of Raipur, Chhattisgarh and Neha had arrived in Kashmir to celebrate their wedding anniversary when the terrorists killed the former, while Kanpur-based businessman Shubham Dwivedi and Aishanya were there after tying the knot in February. Shubham Dwivedi was also among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Several women accompanying the victims said the men were shot dead at point-blank range after religious profiling. PTI GJS RC