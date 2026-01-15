Operation Sindoor not fully over yet: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor is not yet over, emphasising that India's efforts toward achieving peace will persist until the mindset that fuels terrorism is eradicated.

"Through Operation Sindoor, India has not only demonstrated its military strength but also its national character," Singh said in his address at the Shaurya Sandhay event at the SMS stadium in Jaipur.

He explained that during Operation Sindoor, the actions taken against terrorists were carried out with careful consideration and a commitment to humanitarian values.

"Because of this approach, Operation Sindoor will be remembered in India's history not merely as a military operation but as a symbol of courage and balance," he said.

The defence minister congratulated the armed forces for the bravery displayed during the operation and reiterated that the operation remains ongoing as long as the ideology of terrorism persists.

"Operation Sindoor has not yet fully concluded. Our efforts towards peace will continue as long as the mindset of terrorism persists," he said. PTI SDA MPL MPL