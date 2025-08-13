Operation Sindoor provided opportunity for successful use of technology: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for the use of technology in the defence sector and safeguarding the country, and said Operation Sindoor provided an opportunity to put this technology into use successfully.

Drawing a contrast between the time when Modi himself risked his life to go to Srinagar's Lal Chowk to hoist the national flag and today, Singh said every hand in the valley now holds the tricolour.

Replying to a reporter's question on Pakistan repeatedly resorting to threats, he said, "There is not much need for me to comment on this as the Ministry of External Affairs will take cognisance of it." Singh, who led a Tiranga rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, referred to Operation Sindoor as India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Attributing the operation's success to technology, the Union minister said, "Whatever achievements came from Operation Sindoor were the result of the technology that has been adopted in the last 10 years." He said the use of this technology began after Modi came to power. "Under the core principle of an indigenous and self-reliant India, it was inducted into the country. Operation Sindoor also provided an opportunity to put this technology into use successfully," he said.

Referring to the Tiranga rallies sweeping the country, Singh said this programme is running for the last four years. "It is the result of Prime Minister Modi's vision and thought process. Such events are organised in every corner of the country ahead of Independence Day. This is the fourth time that this is being held," he said.

The Union minister added that these rallies are creating a festival-like atmosphere across India.

Praising the prime minister's efforts in ensuring peace and normalcy in the region, he said in Srinagar too, such rallies were taken out on Tuesday.

Drawing a comparison between the past and the present, Singh said, "There was a time when a massive campaign had to be organised just to hoist the national flag and it required a great deal of struggle. There was also a time when Prime Minister Modi himself risked his life to go to Lal Chowk to hoist the flag. The incident at that time was such a big event that it was discussed all over the country." Modi took out the Ekta Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir in 1991 despite terror threats and unfurled the tricolour at Lal Chowk. PTI AB RC