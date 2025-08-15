Operation Sindoor recreated by drones lights up Jodhpur sky

Jodhpur, Aug 14 (PTI) On the eve Independence Day, the of valour of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor was displayed in the sky above Jodhpur, with 550 drones taking flight simultaneously from the Mehrangarh Fort to recreate the feat.

The drone formations also depicted maps showing where India carried out attacks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in responser to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The show was the part of an event organised at the Mehrangarh Fort on the eve of Independence Day celebrations.

Jodhpur is hosting the state-level Independence Day celebrations this year, for which Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arrived here on Thursday evening.

Based on the theme of Operation Sindoor, the drone show showcased the indomitable courage of the Indian Army and the advanced weapons developed under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The complete story of Operation Sindoor was narrated to the public over loudspeakers.

The Indian Army's strength was showcased through the drones, which formed shapes of the Rafale aircraft and missiles in the sky.

Images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Vallabhbhai Patel also appeared in the sky.

District Collector Gaurav Agarwal said that arrangements were made to broadcast the drone show live across various parts of the city.

The drone show and an award distribution ceremony were part of the 'At Home' event organised at the Mehrangarh Fort.

The main programme on Friday will be held at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, where the chief minister will hoist the national flag. PTI COR ARI