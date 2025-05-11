Operation Sindoor redefined rules of engagement in South Asia: Naik

Panaji, May 11 (PTI) ‘Operation Sindoor’ has redefined the rules of engagement in South Asia and displayed India’s technological and tactical prowess, BJP Goa president Damodar Naik said on Sunday.

Naik said in a statement that the country’s targeted strikes on major Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in regional military dynamics and sent out the message that the cost of provocation will be catastrophic.

“These preemptive and precision attacks dismantled Pakistan’s ability to maintain air superiority, coordinate national defence, and project any meaningful counter-response,” Naik said.

The BJP leader said that each base served a critical function, and its destruction inflicted strategic and psychological damage on the Pakistani military establishment.

Naik said that the dismantling of radar networks, command hubs, and strike platforms left the PAF (Pakistan Air Force) “blind, grounded, and disoriented”.

“More than just battlefield wins, these were structural demolitions designed to disable Pakistan's ability to fight today and deter it from even contemplating aggression in the future,” he said.

The operation demonstrated India’s technological and tactical superiority and redefined the rules of engagement in South Asia, he said.

“The destruction of Pakistan's airbases sent an unambiguous message: India now holds the initiative, and the cost of provocation will be catastrophic,” he added.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

The military strike was conducted in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22. PTI RPS NR