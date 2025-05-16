Amit Shah inaugurates Multi-Agency Centre in Delhi, hails PM Modi for Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Operation Sindoor was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm determination, pin-pointed intelligence gathering by various agencies and infallible fire power of Indian armed forces.

He said this after inaugurating a new multi agency centre in Delhi for intelligence sharing among various agencies.

The multi agency centre, under the Intelligence Bureau, was created in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with an aim to share timely inputs among various stakeholders involved in law enforcement.