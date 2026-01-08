Operation Sindoor reinforced message that people must contribute to nation-building: IAF chief

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Thursday praised NCC cadets for their contributions during Operation Sindoor, and said the military action reinforced the message that life is not just about earning money or personal pursuits, but also doing something for the country.

Addressing cadets at the ongoing National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, the IAF chief urged them to continue giving their best for the country, irrespective of whether they join the armed forces later or pursue other professions.

He also exhorted them not to be deterred by failures but to emerge stronger from any setback, citing his own journey to the top post.

Singh said he too faced failures in his life and career, but he rose to become an IAF chief, which he described as something "that was destined".

"So, whether you are a soldier or a military leader in uniform, or a regular citizen, give your best and contribute to nation-building," he said.

The IAF chief told the NCC cadets that the role played by them in civil defence activities during Operation Sindoor motivated many people.

"Operation Sindoor has brought a lot of awareness. It is not just about earning money or doing things only for oneself in life, it is equally important to do something for the country," he asserted.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives last April.

A large number of NCC cadets assisted in emergency drills, blood donation camps and other civil defence activities during the operation, officials said.

A total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the nearly month-long camp, which was inaugurated on Monday by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

It will culminate with the NCC PM Rally on January 28.

Before his address, the IAF chief attended several cultural performances.

In one of the dance acts, a group of cadets visually depicted Operation Sindoor, portraying air strikes and air defence measures.

The performance included a poster carrying the logo of Operation Sindoor, while also honouring the vision of a Viksit Bharat. PTI KND SMV ARI