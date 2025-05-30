Operation Sindoor reopens saga of 300 women who rebuilt bombed airstrip in 1971 Indo-Pak war

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) Over half a century ago, 300-odd women from a village in Gujarat's Kutch rebuilt the bombed airstrip of the Bhuj IAF Station in just 72 hours during the Indo-Pak war, and those surviving among them say they are ready to perform similar duties for the country again if the need arises.

Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' carried out recently against the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) brought back the memories of this real-life war-drama that unfolded during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Pakistani jets had bombed the Bhuj airstrip at that time, rendering it unusable. In order to make it operational again, it was required to be repaired and rebuilt urgently. Risking their lives, the women from Madhapar village in Kutch stepped in to carry out the task.

During his public event in Bhuj town on May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 13 of the surviving women, who are known as 'Virangana', and sought their blessings. He interacted with these septuagenarian women who had helped the Indian Army by rebuilding the airfield.

Madhapar village is nearly 5 km from Bhuj, the administrative headquarters of Kutch district that shares its border with Pakistan.

During the interaction with PM Modi, these women gave a sapling of Sindoor tree, which will now be planted at the Prime Minister's house in New Delhi.

In his address at Bhuj, PM Modi said, "These women had rebuilt the runway in just 72 hours, which helped us in resuming our attacks by air. I am fortunate that they gave their blessings to me today." One of these courageous women, Shambai Bhanderi, said the blackout enforced in the bordering Kutch district in view of the Operation Sindoor on May 8 and 9 brought back memories of the 1971 war.

Talking to reporters, she said that even though they are getting older, she and other women will not think twice if they are called to perform similar tasks today if the need arises.

"The work which was assigned to us was not easy because we have to work under the shadow of Pakistani planes, which used to hover above us. We pray to God that such time never comes back," Bhanderi said.

"But, our spirit is still alive and we will definitely go and work for the Army if they call us again. Since it's difficult for me to work due to my age, I will take my children and grand-children along to finish the work" she added.

Eighty-year-old Kaanbai Virani echoed similar views, saying the women of Madhapar will take up any responsibility if war breaks out and the country needs their help again.

She recalled how they had to save themselves from the Pak bombers while fixing the bombed runway.

"We were instructed to take shelter upon hearing a siren and resume work on the second siren. We felt scared on the first day but there was no fear the next day. We worked from 7 am to 7 pm and finished the work in 72 hours. If need arises, we can still do such work to save our country," Virani said.

About the recent interaction with PM Modi at Bhuj, Virani said she and 12 other surviving women of Madhapar gave blessings to the PM and gave him assurance of support in all manners.

"On the stage, the PM greeted us and asked 'kem chho badha' (how are you all?). I told him that I am not in good health due to my age. He promptly asked me to take care of myself. He also expressed gratitude for getting blessings from us," she said. PTI PJT PD NP