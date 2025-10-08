Operation Sindoor restored 'rightful place' of offensive air action in national consciousness: IAF chief

Hindon (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's "bold and precise" attacks on enemy targets during Operation Sindoor restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Wednesday.

The Chief of Air Staff also said his force has proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was addressing air warriors on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day at the Hindon air base. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was officially established on October 8, 1932.

While hailing the success of Operation Sindoor, he called upon air warriors to "remain prepared" for future security challenges, emphasising that the IAF's planning must be "innovative, practical and adaptive" and its training must be based on the principle of "train like we fight".

"Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcome in just a few days," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of what can be achieved through "meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution." "India's bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness," he said.

"Our robust air defence architecture and offensive employment of long-range surface to air missiles systems limited the adversary's ability to operate and ensured safety of our vital assets," he said.

"The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory, vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities," he said.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, using air power to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10 In his remarks, Air Chief Marshal Singh also noted that the increasing pace of integration of new systems, weapons and equipment into the IAF's operational plans has been a "significant success".

"I can see that there is an increased culture of accountability, safety and security amongst the air warriors and this is directly reflecting in our reduced incidents and accidents," he said.

"At all levels, leaders are leading from the front, demonstrating exceptional vision and empathy. They are ensuring that every individual is empowered with the necessary training and is motivated," he added.

The Chief of Air Staff also underlined the need for the IAF to remain prepared for any contingencies and called for "effective teamwork".

"As we celebrate our triumphs and success, we must remain prepared for the future. Our planning must be innovative, practical and adaptive.

"Our training must be based on the principle of 'train like we fight'. Hence, it should continue to be honest, rigorous and relevant to the emerging challenges," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff also called for the IAF to leverage its "collective strength" and "foster synergy" not only within the force but also with other defence services.

"We must recognise that victory comes with effective teamwork. We have to leverage our collective strength, foster synergy and promote interoperability, not only within the Indian Air Force but also with other defence services and organisations so as to achieve national goals," he said.

The Chief of Air Staff also referred to his force's role during various national crises.

"During Operation Sindhu, the IAF sprang into action to evacuate Indian citizens from conflict-ridden zones," he said.

"The compassion, speed and reliability with which the Indian Air Force delivered hope, often under hazardous conditions, embodies the highest ideals of service before self," he noted.

India launched Operation Sindhu in June to evacuate Indian nationals from conflict zones in Iran and Israel. PTI MPB DV DV