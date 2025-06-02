Operation Sindoor: RJD MP writes to PM, seeks special session of Parliament

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss the recent cross-border operation against Pakistan and its implications.

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha MP said he is "articulating the concerns and sentiments of Indian citizens, who are feeling they have been left in the dark regarding challenges facing their country".

"They are anxious about 'organised chaos' that threatens to cause serious damage to an already polarised society. I am writing to urge you to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the recent cross-border operations against Pakistan, its implications, and the path ahead," he said.

Several opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held recently on Operation Sindoor.

The RJD leader said the agenda for the session should include the issue of "interference of foreign governments" in India's sovereign foreign policy affairs.

"In the past we have neither encouraged nor tolerated this. We must not create new exceptions now," he said.

The Opposition has been demanding the government to clarify on US President Donald Trump's claims of having brokered peace between India and Pakistan.

Jha said the special session should also discuss the implications of such conflicts for the country.

He also said the scope of discussion should include the "challenges of reforming the domestic media and information ecosystem, which not only undermined the brave efforts of India's defence forces but also fanned social division and unrest".

"Finally, the cynical, opportunistic, and wholly distasteful use of our defence forces in the political and election campaigns is an area of grave concern and amounts to politicisation of our defence forces. Let me take up these issues one by one," he said.

Jha said Trump has claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan no less than 12 times since the operation began.

"In his social media posts as well as press briefings and public appearances, he has described long nights of talks and pressing for full ceasefire agreements. Several newspapers in the US reported that President Trump's sudden announcement followed after days of steady escalation between India and Pakistan and mixed signals from Washington," he said.

The RJD leader asked who did the US administration reach out to in the Indian government or vice versa.

"The Parliament of India has not discussed these operations despite their scale and implications. European Parliaments received briefings, American think tanks produced assessments, while Indian legislators have been reduced to mere spectators," he said, adding that it creates an "information hierarchy" where foreign audiences receive more transparency than Indian citizens.

He hoped that the special session will be convened soon.

India has sent seven multi-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. PTI AO KVK KVK