Operation Sindoor: Security drills ordered in border states on May 29

New Delhi: The Indian government on Wednesday ordered a large-scale security drills scheduled for Thursday evening, May 29, 2025, across border states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, with some reports indicating Haryana’s inclusion.

This exercise, aimed at testing civilian readiness and response mechanisms, comes in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The mock drill, described as a routine preparedness exercise, will involve air raid sirens, blackout simulations, and evacuation drills to prepare civilians for potential hostilities. In Rajasthan, border districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Ganganagar are on high alert, with local administrations coordinating with civil defense teams, police, and emergency services.

Jaisalmer District Magistrate Pratap Singh Nathawat confirmed that all civil defense units are fully prepared to raise public awareness through the exercise.

Similar preparations are underway in Gujarat’s Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan districts, Punjab’s Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Pathankot, and key areas of Jammu & Kashmir, including Poonch and Rajouri.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has emphasised that the drill is a precautionary measure, not an indication of imminent conflict, urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with local authorities.

Schools in border zones have been temporarily closed, and police leaves cancelled to ensure full preparedness.

The exercise follows the nationwide Operation Abhyas on May 7, 2025, which tested civil defence protocols across 244 districts and was the first such drill since the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Indian Air Force will also conduct a concurrent military exercise along the Rajasthan border, as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), signalling heightened readiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have held high-level meetings to review security arrangements, particularly in border states.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instructed officials to ensure robust security measures, especially in districts sharing the 1,070 km border with Pakistan.

The drill aims to strengthen coordination between civil authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), and the Indian Air Force, ensuring seamless response capabilities.

As tensions persist, with Pakistan issuing warnings of a “swift response” to India’s actions, the MHA has called for public participation to enhance national resilience. The government has clarified that these measures are part of a long-term strategy to bolster civil defence, with no cause for panic.