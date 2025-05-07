Operation Sindoor sends out message that India won't tolerate terror attacks on its soil: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor displays India's military capability and unwavering will, and sends out a message that the country will no longer tolerate terror attacks on its soil.

He also said that the video footage of the missile strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir leaves no room for doubt about the operation, wherein targets were clearly identified and destroyed.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly said that there would be a strong response to this (Pahalgam terror) attack, and the Indian Armed forces have delivered it with power." "Today, nations across the globe are supporting India, because in the past 14 days we have conveyed to the world how Pakistan is responsible for this violence," he said.

Lauding the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor, the CM said, "The army has done commendable work by eliminating nine terror hideouts in Pakistan. The entire country was enraged by the brutal killing of our people in Pahalgam. This operation shows India will no longer tolerate such attacks." This is a new India - the one that responds with force, he said.

He thanked the armed forces for their sweeping operations across the region.

"From north to south, terror bases have been wiped out. This mission shows India's military capability and unwavering will," the CM said.

Terror camps where masterminds behind the Mumbai terror attacks, including Hafiz (Saeed) and David (Coleman Headley), underwent training, were also destroyed. This is a clear message that India will not stay silent, he said.

"Under this operation, targets were clearly identified and destroyed. These terrorists tried to wipe off the sacred sindoor of our sisters, but today we have wiped them (terrorists) out," he said.

On a question about criticism on the Rafale jet deal, Fadnavis said, "Those who raised objections or ridiculed the Rafale jets are nothing but idiots. There is no need to respond to their baseless allegations. Today's actions speak louder than words." Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said war was not a solution to the problem of terrorism, and the government should give priority to finding the perpetrators of terror attacks. He also said the government must be questioned about why a terror attack could take place in Pahalgam in the first place.

When asked about it, he said, "What Raj Thackeray says is irrelevant. The entire country is united behind the Prime Minister and the armed forces, applauding their action." Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said in a video message, "Let us congratulate the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strike. It was a precision strike that destroyed nine terrorist camp sites. This time, the video footage of the airstrike is available, leaving no scope for anyone to seek proof of it." He noted that the very name of Operation Sindoor symbolised the seriousness and significance of the mission, indicating deep national sentiments behind the strike. PTI ND NP