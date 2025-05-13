Operation Sindoor showcased India's national resolve, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the success of Operation Sindoor showcased India's national resolve, the bravery of its soldiers, and the firm leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage.

Saini extended his congratulations to the nation on Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of the country's dignity, valour and self-respect.

"The historic success of Operation Sindoor showcased India's national resolve, bravery of its soldiers and the firm leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage," he said.

Saini was addressing a gathering before the commencement of a Tiranga Yatra in Panchkula.

Led by the chief minister, the yatra began at Yavanika Town Park in Sector 5, with patriotic slogans such as "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", and concluded at Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial.

Hundreds of people, including children and women, participated in the yatra, paying homage to the country's brave soldiers.

Saini and other ministers paid floral tribute to martyrs at the Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial, saluting the soldiers' valour and courage, according to a statement.

The BJP will spearhead an 11-day Tiranga Yatra across the country, beginning on Tuesday, following the success of Operation Sindoor, as part of its outreach around the Modi government's determined leadership and the valour of the armed forces.

In his address, Saini said India's soldiers had taught a tough lesson to those who threaten the nation.

He explained that the yatra was not just a celebration of Mother India's pride but a tribute to the nation's self-respect and valour.

It is an expression of national unity, consciousness and pride. The yatra is dedicated to the warriors who responded to the enemy in their own language and continues to inspire to embrace patriotism in every moment, he said.

He said the courage, loyalty and discipline with which the brave soldiers carried out Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Modi had become a symbol of India's national dignity.

The clear message from the prime minister that India would go to any extent to protect its citizens resonated across the globe. This reflects the self-confidence of a 'new India' and the identity of a developed nation, he said.

Saini said Operation Sindoor stood as a unique example of India's military strategy, showcasing the skilled leadership of the prime minister and the bravery of the country's soldiers.

"The operation led to the destruction of numerous terrorist bases and sent a clear message to Pakistan: the price of attacking India's sovereignty is extremely high. When it comes to the nation's security, India does not compromise," he said.

He added that India also took strong non-military measures following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indus Waters Treaty was suspended and all exchanges were halted. Pakistani citizens were sent back, the border was sealed, terrorist networks were exposed and Pakistan was isolated from the global community, he said.

This was not just a military strike -- it was a statement of the new India's resolve and strength, Saini said. "Our forces did not merely launch missiles; they delivered a message so powerful that it resonated even in the US and China. This is the new India, the strong India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi." Referring to last month's Pahalgam attack, he said, "The 'sindoor (vermilion)' of sisters and daughters was destroyed and that is why the operation was named 'Sindoor'." Saini said the terrorists, after killing their husbands, told the women survivors of the attack to "go and tell Modi".

Prime Minister Modi responded and the terrorists hiding in Pakistan were eliminated, he said.

The prime minister has also made it clear to the world that India stood firmly against terrorism. This stance proves that India is not in favour of war but India will not remain silent as long as peace is seen as a weakness. This combination of bravery and restraint is what makes India a truly great nation, he added.

Modi guided the vision and determination of this new India. Under his leadership, decisive actions are being taken against terrorism, the military has been strengthened, and India's global standing has risen, Saini said.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Modi on behalf of the people of Haryana for making the country self-reliant and instilling a sense of national pride.

"The self-confidence of our nation is embodied in our armed forces. While we sleep peacefully, our soldiers sacrifice their rest on the borders… As we take part in the Tiranga Yatra, they give their lives, holding the Tricolour close to their hearts. Their bravery and valour are India's true assets," he said.

Saini also saluted the families who dedicated their sons, brothers and husbands in the service of the nation and extended his thanks to the citizens whose unity and discipline kept the nation united during this time of crisis. PTI SUN SZM SZM