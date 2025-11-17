Operation Sindoor showcased India's strength to world: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Operation Sindoor showcased India's strength to the world, and Uttar Pradesh stood firmly with the nation's armed forces.

He also said that during Operation Sindoor, drones developed by the youth of Uttar Pradesh left Pakistan stunned.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Babu Banarasi Das University, a private university, Adityanath said, "Operation Sindoor showcased India's strength to the world. Uttar Pradesh stood firmly with the nation's armed forces, contributing significantly to defence capabilities. The BrahMos missile is being manufactured in Lucknow, for which the state government provided land free of cost." He added that once the BrahMos unit begins operating at full capacity, Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive Rs 300-500 crore annually in GST. The land was offered in 2020 and formally allocated in 2022; its developed value was only Rs 200 crore, yet now the state is receiving returns many times higher, he said.

Adityanath further stated that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hub for AI, data centres, and cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and drone systems. He urged universities to integrate these emerging technologies into their academic framework by introducing short-term, certificate, and diploma programmes. He encouraged institutions to promote practical work in drones, robotics, IoT, and AI, highlighting their rising importance in multiple sectors.

"Technology does not take away jobs; it creates new opportunities. It is up to us to harness them effectively," he said, and recalled that when computers gained prominence in the early 1990s, many feared job losses, but technology ultimately expanded employment opportunities.

Highlighting the growing significance of artificial intelligence, he said, "AI has become essential in every field, but it must remain under human direction." He added that India has made substantial progress in robotics and that engineering institutes should proactively adopt emerging technologies.

AI will prove valuable not only for students but also for farmers, workers, and professionals across sectors, he said.

He also spoke about the evolution of the convocation tradition, tracing its roots to the ancient Gurukul system. "There was a time when the world followed us. But when we began to follow others, we compromised with our own strength," he said. PTI NAV MNK MNK