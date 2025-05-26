Operation Sindoor showed no one can mess with India’s armed forces, people and borders: Amit Shah

Nanded, May 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the success of Operation Sindoor has sent the message to not just Pakistan but also the world that no one can mess with India’s armed forces, its people and borders.

He was addressing a ‘Shankhnaad’ rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

“Operation Sindoor has sent the message to not just Pakistan but also the world that no one can mess with our armed forces, people and borders. Else, the perpetrators will have to face consequences,” Shah said.

Calling the Pahalgham attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists cowardly, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Patna that the perpetrators would be tracked from wherever they are hiding.

“Pakistan forgot that 11 years ago, there was a Congress government, which has now changed. We responded to the Uri, Pulwana and Pahalgham strikes and struck terror bases,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Shah said that on May 7, nine terror camps were destroyed in 22 minutes, while India’s air defence system ensured that Pakistan’s missiles and drones did not touch the country’s soil.

On May 9, Pakistan’s air defence system was destroyed by Indian armed forces, he said.

“Modiji has declared that there would be retaliation if the blood of innocent Indian civilians is shed. If our women’s sindoor is harmed, the response will be bloodier,” he said, adding that Operation Sindoor proved the government’s commitment to protecting India’s borders.

Shah also reiterated that Naxalism would be wiped out from the country by March 31, 2026.

“When Operation Sindoor was underway, under Operation Black Forest by CRPF, Chhattisgarh police and BSF neutralised several Naxalites. Several Naxalites were also arrested and many surrendered,” he said.

The Union Home Minister said Modi had ended the Indus Water Treaty, which was signed by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, and also all trade with Pakistan. “Modi has said trade and terror cannot go together,” he said.

Shah slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), saying it had mocked the all-party delegations as “baraat” (wedding party).

“Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have hugged Modi. But a Sena (UBT) leader called the delegations a baraat. I don’t know what has happened to the Uddhav Sena. They are calling the delegations a baraat even though their own members are a part of it,” he said.

Shah also criticised Sharad Pawar for doing “nothing” over the demand for classical language status to Marathi, which he said was fulfilled by Modi. PTI MR AW NR