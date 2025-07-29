Operation Sindoor showed no terrorist is safe anywhere in Pakistan: Tejasvi Surya

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Operation Sindoor showed the world that no terrorist is safe anywhere in Pakistan, BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, said on Monday.

Participating in the special debate on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Surya called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the defender of India, and said, "Operation Sindoor showed the world that no terrorist is safe anywhere in Pakistan... The strength of the Indian armed forces was proved during the operation." Surya asserted that the world today accepts that Operation Sindoor was precise, non-escalatory and a total success.

"We are ready to win at the military front, we are ready to win at the diplomatic front," he said.

Surya also claimed that before 2014, no cost was paid by Pakistan for its misadventutres.

Operation Sindoor targeting hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly civilians. PTI BKS ARI