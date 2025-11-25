Operation Sindoor showed world new India does not bow before terrorism: Modi

Kurukshetra, Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor showed the world that while India desires peace, it never compromises on its security or bows before terrorism.

Addressing an event here to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Modi said the Sikh guru taught that one should neither frighten anyone nor live in fear.

At the event, Modi, who reached here after hoisting the saffron 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, also released a special coin and a commemorative stamp marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru.

Modi said today has been a remarkable confluence of India's heritage. In the morning, he was in "Ramayan ki Nagri" Ayodhya and now he was here in "Gita Ki Nagri" Kurukshetra, he said.

He said when the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple came on November 9, 2019, he had gone to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

"I was praying that the path for the Ram temple's construction should be paved and the aspirations of crores of devotees of Lord Ram should be fulfilled," he said.

"The prayers of all were answered that day as the verdict came in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

He said today, he again got the opportunity to take blessings from the Sikh 'Sangat'.

Modi said Guru Sahib's life was an example of 'Sarbat Da Bhala' (welfare of all).

He taught that "jo nar dukh mein dukh nahin mane, so hi puran gyani", which means that one who remains steadfast in adverse conditions is truly knowledgeable.

"With this inspiration, we have to take our country forward by surpassing every challenge and make it a developed nation," Modi stressed.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur also taught us that 'bhaiy kahu ko det nahi, nahi bhaiy maanat aan', which means neither should we frighten anybody nor live in fear. This fearlessness makes society and the country strong.

"Today India also follows this principle. We tell the world about brotherhood and we also protect our borders," he said.

"We want peace but we do not compromise on our security. Operation Sindoor is the biggest example of this. The entire world saw that the new India neither fears, nor stops, nor bows before terrorism," he said.

Today's India is moving forward with courage and clarity at full pace, he asserted.

The PM also spoke about the issue of drug addiction and exhorted people to follow the path shown by Guru Tegh Bahadur to end this scourge.

Drug addiction has ruined the dreams of many youths, he said, adding the government is making all-out efforts to uproot this problem, which is also a battle for society and families.

At this time, Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings are an inspiration and the solution, Modi said.

"We all know that when Guru Sahib began his journey from Anandpur Sahib (in Punjab), he connected 'Sangat' with himself in many villages. The guru not only expanded their faith but also changed the behaviour of society in these areas," he said.

"People in these villages gave up farming of all types of drugs and dedicated their lives at the feet of the guru.

"By following this path shown by the guru, if society, family and youths together fight a decisive battle against drugs, then this menace can be wiped out," he added.

The way Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day is being commemorated across the country shows that his teachings are alive in the consciousness of society even today, the prime minister said.

Modi also spoke about the unveiling of the 'Panchjanya' memorial, dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Jyotisar here, by him.

He said Lord Krishna said on this land of Kurukshetra that protecting truth and justice is the greatest dharma.

Guru Tegh Bahadur considered the protection of truth, justice and faith his dharma and laid down his life for it. The government will continue to serve "guru parmpara" the same way, the prime minister said.

Modi also visited the 'Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra' here, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

Afterwards, Modi paid obeisance at a religious event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. As many as 350 children performed the 'Shabad Kirtan' of 'Gurbani'.

A special sand art show was also part of the event.

Later, Modi performed puja as 'Maha Aarti' was being held at the holy Brahmasarovar at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishna Pal were among the dignitaries present at the event.