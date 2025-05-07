Operation Sindoor shows strength of 56-inch chest: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan without harming civilians, showing the strength of the "56-inch chest", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, happens, he said, reacting to Operation Sindoor under which nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, were targeted.

"We all stand like a rock with prime minister Modi. The state government is with the prime minister in every step," Yadav said, adding that the valour of the armed forces made the country proud.

"In this operation, terrorist hideouts were targeted without causing any damage to civilians or without any engagement with the army (of Pakistan). This development shows the strength of the 56-inch chest," Yadav said.

"56-inch chest" was a term once used by Narendra Modi during his campaign speeches.

Yadav further said the Indian army is also as powerful as "Jagat Janani Maa Jagdamba Navdurga" (Goddess Navdurga) and capable of dealing with the enemy, adding that the action made the entire country happy and proud.

"It is clear from the name (of the operation) itself, the Indian army has given a befitting reply to those who touched the `sindoor' (vermilion applied by married Hindu women in their hair)," the CM said.

PM Modi has given a warning that those who harbour ill intentions towards India will be "razed to the ground," Yadav further said.

"I congratulate prime minister Modi for this tremendous blow to end terrorism. I also congratulate our defense minister, union home minister, the government and all the people of India who remained united after the Pahalgam terror attack. It is a matter of pride for everyone," he said.