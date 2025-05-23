Operation Sindoor: Stop 'undermining' armed forces' valour, BJP tells Rahul

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and asked him to stop "undermining" the Indian Armed Forces' valour and "jeopardising" the country's security by making "irresponsible remarks" about the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Calling Gandhi "Nishan-e-Pakistan", BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged the Congress leader's remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict were being used by Islamabad to "defame" India.

"Rahul Gandhi, you decide which side you are on. You have to decide whether you are India's leader of opposition or Pakistan's Nishan-e-Pakistan," Bhatia said at a press conference.

The BJP's charge came a day after Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "compromised" India's "prestige" and asked him why he sacrificed the nation's interests by agreeing to halt military hostilities against Pakistan.

"Rahul Gandhi, stop undermining the valour and commitment of our brave armed forces, stop asking questions which shouldn't be asked. They jeopardise national security," Bhatia urged the Congress leader.

He said Gandhi's remarks could not be dismissed as "juvenile behaviour".

"It has been the core character of Rahul Gandhi to intentionally ask such questions, taking forward the agenda of nations which are inimical to our country," he alleged.